eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $559.51 million and $24.18 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,819.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00601007 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00216773 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00042542 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,279,667,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
