e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.92 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.19). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.20), with a volume of 9,950 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £97.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 22.64 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

In related news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 44,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,539.50 ($9,185.55).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

