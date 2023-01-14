Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $28.01.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

