Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after purchasing an additional 435,631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 553.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 239,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

DG opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.66 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

