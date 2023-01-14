Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.53

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.53 and traded as high as $85.71. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $84.22, with a volume of 1,182,219 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 551.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

