Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.