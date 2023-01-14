Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digi International to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Digi International to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Digi International in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.