Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $121.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $175.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

