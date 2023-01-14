Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.10.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.60. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$924.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

