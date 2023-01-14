Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $200.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.40.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.38. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

