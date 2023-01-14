Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $50.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCCO. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

