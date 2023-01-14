Dentacoin (DCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $466.74

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $466.74 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00423588 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,236.79 or 0.29918884 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00872564 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

