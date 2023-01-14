Dent (DENT) Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $82.56 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00422505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,214.64 or 0.29842372 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00854891 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.