DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DEI has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $8,640.13 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00420082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018426 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

