DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,783.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00102081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00196833 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00060524 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00030662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,008 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

