Daniels&Tansey LLP Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $301.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

