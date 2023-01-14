Dai Trading 0% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $281.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003179 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00426504 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.83 or 0.30124831 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.98 or 0.00877162 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,831,400,339 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
