DA Davidson Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $14.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

