D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $111.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.54.

DHI stock opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $99.88.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

