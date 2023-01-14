CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.48.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

