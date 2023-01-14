Critical Contrast: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics -3,133.55% -16.40% -15.82% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,018.78 -$2.17 million N/A N/A Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Generex Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pasithea Therapeutics and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

