Critical Contrast: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20

Generation Income Properties presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.28 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.19 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $532.85 million 7.41 $15.12 million $0.25 134.84

Valuation and Earnings

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 5.19% 1.15% 0.63%

Volatility and Risk

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Generation Income Properties pays out -20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 448.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

