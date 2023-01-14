Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CPG stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.