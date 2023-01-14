Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2.90 at Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,590,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,256,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

