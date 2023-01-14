Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,596 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.