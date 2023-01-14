Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

LGLV stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $147.81.

