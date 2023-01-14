Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 71 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $249.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

