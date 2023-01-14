Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $694,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

