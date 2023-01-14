Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 820,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 542,453 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $3.23 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $336.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

