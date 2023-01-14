Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.22 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

