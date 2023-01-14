Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 78,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 214,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 493,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.