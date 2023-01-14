Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 35,392 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1,485.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.42) to GBX 549 ($6.69) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 560 ($6.82) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

BP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.56 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.