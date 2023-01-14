Contrasting EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.11 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.71 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aspen Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Group and EVCI Career Colleges, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 465.61%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University. As of April 30, 2022, it had 13,334 degree-seeking students enrolled. Aspen Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

