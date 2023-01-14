ConstitutionDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.06 Million (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $130.06 million and $50.26 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00426543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,294.80 or 0.30127575 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00895863 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

