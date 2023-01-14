ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.