ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $156.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.