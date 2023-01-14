ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.47 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

