Compound (COMP) Price Up 19% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Compound has a market cap of $290.95 million and $23.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.04 or 0.00195097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00102510 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00060383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00030730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.01755214 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $23,802,534.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

