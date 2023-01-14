Comparing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Taitron Components’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.60 $25.07 million $1.92 6.87 Taitron Components $8.64 million 2.50 $2.01 million N/A N/A

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Taitron Components, as provided by MarketBeat.

Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.05%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Taitron Components.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Taitron Components shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Taitron Components 39.77% 10.30% 9.35%

Volatility and Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Taitron Components on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. It also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. The company serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

