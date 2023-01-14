Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.50%.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

