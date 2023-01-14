CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Tops $0.21

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $63.55 million and approximately $63.58 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

