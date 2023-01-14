Coin98 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.94 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $46.90 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

