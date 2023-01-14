Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.54. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 4,359 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

