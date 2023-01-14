Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $258.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $309.63.

