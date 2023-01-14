Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.88 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

