Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

