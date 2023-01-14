Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $79.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $92.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.