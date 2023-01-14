Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,803 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IUSB opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.16.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.