Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,803 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSB opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

