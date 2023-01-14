Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $54.00 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

