City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

City Stock Up 1.2 %

CHCO opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. City has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that City will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. City’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.