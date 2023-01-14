Citigroup Downgrades Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

